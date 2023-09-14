Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old boy missing from Gary

A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for an 11-year-old boy missing from Lake County. Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Gary. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for an 11-year-old boy missing from Lake County.

Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Gary, 152 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police believe Martin is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Martin was described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.