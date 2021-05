Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old missing from Hammond.

Police describe Kyrin Carter as 5-feet-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue shorts with light blue stripes and no shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police say.

If you have any information on Carter, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or dial 911.