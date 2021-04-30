Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from northern Indiana

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from northern Indiana.

The Syracuse Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez. She was last seen Tuesday morning and is believed to be in danger.

Ramirez is 5’9″ and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

If you know where she is, call the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.