Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from Blackford County

14-year-old Jasmine Phillips was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in Hartford City, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and police believe she is in extreme danger. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 14-year-old girl from Blackford County.

Jasmine Phillips was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in Hartford City, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Phillips was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail, glasses with clear frames, a black hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans, and black shoes. Police say she was riding a mountain bike with teal brake levers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-4819 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mt. Vernon baseball ace Cam...
Sports /
Storms cause damage in Madison...
News /
Former Greenwood wrestling coach charged...
Crime Watch 8 /
Video shows Beech Grove HS...
Local News /
New grant targets mental health...
Local News /
Biden unveils plan for Supreme...
Political News /
Health Spotlight | Plastics pose...
Health Spotlight /
Three court hearings could change...
Delphi Murders /