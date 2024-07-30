Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from Blackford County

14-year-old Jasmine Phillips was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in Hartford City, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and police believe she is in extreme danger. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 14-year-old girl from Blackford County.

Jasmine Phillips was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in Hartford City, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Phillips was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail, glasses with clear frames, a black hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans, and black shoes. Police say she was riding a mountain bike with teal brake levers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-4819 or 911.