Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from New Haven

Lillian Englehart (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — Police issued a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Lillian Englehart who is missing from New Haven. That’s about 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Englehart is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen Sunday around 12:15 p.m. wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and black-rimmed glasses.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Latest homeless population count shows improvements, continued disparities

Multicultural News /

Getting more sleep to boost happiness — seven types of rest everyone should get

All Indiana /

Researchers say freezing your fecal matter at a young age has life-saving potential

As Seen on TV /

All Indiana Artist: Racheal Martin-Clark

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.