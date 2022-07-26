Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — Police issued a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Lillian Englehart who is missing from New Haven. That’s about 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Englehart is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen Sunday around 12:15 p.m. wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and black-rimmed glasses.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.