Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing out of Hobart

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing out of Hobart Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for Addyson Williams who was last seen in Hobart on Wednesday, July 31, at 9 a.m.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Williams was last seen wearing a grey shirt with “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, black backpack, red hobo backpack and she may be wearing non-prescription glasses.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know where Williams is or if you see her you are asked to call the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125.