Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from Terre Haute
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing from Terre Haute.
Selena Brotchner was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Monday in Terre Haute, which is 76 miles west of Indianapolis. Police believe Brotchner is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
She was described as 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or dial 911.