Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from Terre Haute

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 15-year-old Selena Brotchner, who was last seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing from Terre Haute.

Selena Brotchner was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Monday in Terre Haute, which is 76 miles west of Indianapolis. Police believe Brotchner is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

She was described as 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and pink shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or dial 911.