Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Scott County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from Scott County.

Jazlynn Young was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 in Scottsburg, which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe Young is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Young was described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black sweatpants, and Nike Air Force One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 or 911.