Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl from Nappanee.

Megan Rose Gunter is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, the Nappanee Police Department said.

Police say Gunter was last seen on Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

Gunter was described as 5 feet 1 inch and 268 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it and black and white shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gunter was asked to contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111.