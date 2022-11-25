Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old male missing from Fort Wayne

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 17-year-old male missing from Allen County.

Traysean Walker was last seen at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Fort Wayne and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Walker was described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants, and orange Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.