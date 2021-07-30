Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 2 missing Merrillville girls, 7 and 11, believed to be with woman

From left to right: Jessica Cruz, Sharai Correa, Maria Correa-Cruz. (Provided Photo/ISP)

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for two Merrillville girls missing since Friday and believed to be in extreme danger.

State Police describe Jessica Cruz, 11, as 5 feet tall and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts. Sharai Correa, 7, is 4-feet-8 and 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The girls were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, 49, described as 5-feet-6 and 191 pounds, with brown-and-gray hair and brown eyes. She was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992, ISP said.

State police did not provide information about the relationship between the girls or Correa-Cruz.

Jessica Cruz and Sharai Correa were last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on Jessica Cruz or Sharai Correa is asked to call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.