Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old woman missing from Elkhart

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Alicia Delacruz, who is missing out of Elkhart. (Provided photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old woman missing from Elkhart.

Alicia Delacruz was last seen Sunday at 4:10 p.m. in Elkhart, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Delacruz was described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip-on shoes with flower print.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or call 911.