Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old man missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 30-year-old man missing from Columbus.

David Lackey, 30, was last seen in Columbus at 4 p.m. on Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lackey was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Columbus is 48 miles south of Indianapolis.

If anyone has information on David Lackey, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.