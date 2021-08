Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 35-year-old Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northern Indiana man, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert for Tyler Owen, 35, was originally issued around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

However, just before 6 a.m., the alert was canceled.

No further information was provided on the situation.