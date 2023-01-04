Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old woman missing from Wells County

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Celeste Cuthbert on Jan. 4, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a 48-year-old woman missing from Wells County.

Celeste Cuthbert was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in Bluffton, which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Cuthbert was described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or call 911.

