Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old man missing from West Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Roger Purcell, a 50-year-old Black male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray cutoff tank top and white shorts.

Roger is missing from West Harrison, Indiana, which is 85 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

investigators ask that anyone with information on Roger Purcell contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.