Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Warsaw.

Rachael Deboard is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, the Warsaw Police Department says.

Deboard was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. At 1 p.m. Monday, she was last seen wearing a white/green tie-dye shirt, gray sweatpants, and black slides.

Anyone with information on Deboard was asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.

Warsaw is 115 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.