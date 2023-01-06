Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 51-year-old man missing from Winchester

by: Daja Stowe
WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The Winchester Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Scott Reynolds is missing from Winchester which is 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen Dec. 30 in Richmond.

Scott was described by police as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 142 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last wearing a neon green toboggan, blue jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Scott Reynolds, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or 911.

