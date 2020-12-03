Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old missing from northeastern Indiana

UPDATE: Silver Alert 124-2020 issued on Nov. 3, 2020 on Gloria Haviland has been canceled as of November 3, 2020. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345.

DECATUR, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old woman missing from Decatur in northeastern Indiana.

Gloria Haviland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office described Haviland as 5-feet-1 and 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Decatur is about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.