Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man missing from Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 69-year-old man missing from Elkhart County.
Roger Ray was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart, which is 166 miles north of Indianapolis.
Police believe Ray is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Ray was described by police as being 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department dispatch line at 574-293-2175 or 911.