Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man missing from Elkhart

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday, April 20, 2023, for 69-year-old Roger Ray. Ray was last seen on April 19 in Elkhart, which is 166 miles north of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 69-year-old man missing from Elkhart County.

Roger Ray was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart, which is 166 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police believe Ray is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Ray was described by police as being 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department dispatch line at 574-293-2175 or 911.

