Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Daniel Grannan of Washington, Indiana.

He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Grannan was last seen on Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Police say he is 5’9″ and 175 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, a heart tattoo on his upper right arm and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.

If you see him, please call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 812-254-1060 or 911.