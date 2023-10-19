Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man missing from Hancock County

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 76-year-old man from Hancock County. Charles Millis was last seen at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in Wilkinson, Indiana, which is 38 miles east of Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Hancock Co. Sheriff)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 76-year-old man from Hancock County.

Charles Millis was last seen at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in Wilkinson, Indiana, which is 38 miles east of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Millis was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 171 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt, slacks, and a gray cowboy hat. He was driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana plate AI193J.

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.