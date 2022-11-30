Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man missing from Newton County

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Jerry Peyton, of Newton County, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

DeMOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 76-year-old man missing from Newton County.

Jerry Peyton was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in DeMotte, Indiana, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Peyton was described by police as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 177 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.