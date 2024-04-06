Search
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman missing from Anderson

Linda Stacy, 76, of Anderson. (Provided Photo/Madison County Sheriff’s Department)
by: Daja Stowe
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 76-year-old woman missing from Anderson who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Linda Stacy was last seen on April 4 at 10 a.m. in Anderson, Indiana, 43 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Stacy was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 135 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen driving a black 2017 Buick Encore with an Indiana license plate, UWO472, police say.

Anyone with information, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

