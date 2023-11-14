Search
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old from Fort Wayne

Karen Lynne Jenkins (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 78-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Karen Lynne Jenkins was last seen at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Silver Alert says.

The Silver Alert did not say where she was last seen, but Fort Wayne Police Department said she was last seen in Columbia City around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Jenkins was believed to be in extreme danger. She may require medical aid.

She was described as 5 feet 3 inches and 100 pounds with silver hair and brown eyes. She was driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with Indiana license plate 999ADT.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

