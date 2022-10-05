Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old woman in Allen County

YODER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for an 82-year-old woman missing from a small community south of Fort Wayne.

Patsy Dafforn was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, says the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Dafforn was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She’s from the unincorporated Allen County community of Yoder, just off State Road 1 near the southern border of Allen County.

She was described as 5 feet 3 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.