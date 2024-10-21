Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man from Marion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert early Monday for an 83-year-old man missing from Marion.

Merrill Andrews was least seen at 4 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from Northwood Manor, a care home in Marion. Marion is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Marion police say Andrews has dementia and diabetes and needs medical attention.

Andrews was wearing a blue puffy coat, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a tan baseball cap at the time of his disappearance.

The Marion Police Department says Andrews mentioned previously that he

If you have any information on Merrill Andrews, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-674-3321 or 911.