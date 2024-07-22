Search
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old missing from Elkhart

Henry Spearmon (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert issued Monday night says a northern Indiana police department is seeking an missing 83-year-old man.

Henry Spearmon was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, the Elkhart Police Department says.

Spearmon was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday wearing a gray ball cap, a blue windbreaker, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. He’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches, tall and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Silver Alert says Elkhart is 164 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.

