Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old missing from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for an 83-year-old woman missing from northern Indiana.

Freddie Brooks is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police say.

Brooks was last seen at 2:05 p.m. Monday wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and pink slippers in Mishawaka. She was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, according to The Mishawaka Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Mishawaka police at 574-258-1684 or 911.

Mishawaka is 153 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.