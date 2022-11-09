Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old man missing from Wabash

A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for 86-year-old Ernest DeHart, of Wabash, Ind. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for an 86-year-old man missing from Wabash.

Ernest Dehart was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday in Wabash, which is 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe Dehart is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Dehart was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or dial 911.