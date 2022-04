Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Auburn teen

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a missing teenager.

The Auburn Police Department is trying to find 15-year-old Blake Boese.

He was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.

Police say he is 6’1″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black widow spider logo, ripped black skinny jeans and dark gray Adidas shoes.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911.