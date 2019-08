BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Boonville are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Donna Hatfield. She was last seen on June 13. Investigators say she may require medical attention and is in extreme danger.

Police say she is 5’4″ and 125 pounds, with grayish-brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, please call 812-897-1200 or 911.