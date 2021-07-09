Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Chesterton woman, 60, last seen Monday

Francine Heater was last seen July 5, 2021, and is missing from Chesterton, Indiana. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Julie Dow
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing Chesterton woman last seen Monday morning and believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe Francine Heater, 60, as 5-feet-4 and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate BLR269.

Anyone with information about Heater is asked to call the Chesterton Police Department at 219-926-1136 or dial 911.

