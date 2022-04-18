Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for child out of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a five-month-old child.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Messiah Morales. He was last seen on the evening of April 12.

He was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales.

They were last seen in a silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana plate MULALUV.

Messiah is 24 inches and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Alexis is 5’6″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where they are, call 911 or the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.