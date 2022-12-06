Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Columbia City.

The Columbia City Police Department is trying to find 69-year-old Martin Berry.

Berry was last seen Monday morning. Indiana State Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

He is described as 6′ and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-green sweater and jeans. He was driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town & Country with Indiana plate number 295Y.

If you know where he is, call 911.