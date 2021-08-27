Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Crawford County man missing since Saturday

Joe Lee Thompson (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 59-year-old man missing from a small town in southern Indiana.

Joe Lee Thompson was described as 5-feet-8 and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

Thompson is missing from English, a town of 600 people that’s 115 miles south-southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Thompson should call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist dies in afternoon collision with car in Kokomo

Local /

IU Health to temporarily suspend some inpatient surgeries, procedures

Local /

US Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Politics /

Indiana veterans brace for what’s next in Afghanistan

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image