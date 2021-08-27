Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Crawford County man missing since Saturday

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 59-year-old man missing from a small town in southern Indiana.

Joe Lee Thompson was described as 5-feet-8 and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

Thompson is missing from English, a town of 600 people that’s 115 miles south-southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Thompson should call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.