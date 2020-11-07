Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne boy, 12, last seen Saturday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy missing from Fort Wayne who is believed to be in extreme danger and to require medical assistance.

Police describe Mikelray Canaday as 5-feet-6 and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and tan joggers.

Canaday was last seen at 1:44 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the location of Canaday is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.