Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

A Silver Alert was issued for Shane Nguyen on April 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Siler Alert has been declared for a missing man from Fort Wayne.

Shane Nguyen, 55, was last seen on Friday around 3 p.m. Indiana State Police list Nguyen at 5 feet, 6 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Nguyen should call the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-481-6827.