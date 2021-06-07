Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for girl, 15, missing from Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 15-year-old girl missing from Elkhart.

Police describe Sydney Ray Gunter, 15, as 5-feet-8 and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday, wearing yellow button-up pajamas made in one piece and is believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang with Indiana license No. TY2975.

According to police, Gunter is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Gunter’s location is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.