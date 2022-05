Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Huntington teen

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager.

The Huntington Police Department is seeking help locating 17-year-old Evan Timmons.

Timmons was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he is 5’6″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Under Armour tennis shoes.

If you know where he is, call 911.