Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue and gray plaid button up long sleeve shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants, and black tennis shoes. Police say he was driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with Indiana license plate C711DG.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.

