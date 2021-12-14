Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Angola

A Silver Alert was issued for Leonardo Grant on Dec. 14, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old from Angola.

Leonardo Grant was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Grant is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a “Minecraft” stocking cap, tan jacket, black sweatpants with white writing and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Grant is asked to call the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.