Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl

Emily Barger (Provided Photo/Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl missing from a town in southern Indiana.

Emily Barger, who is missing from Georgetown, is believed to be in extreme danger, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says.

She was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities did not have any information on what she was wearing.

Barger was described as 5 feet and 85 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Georgetown is about 5 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.

