Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Evansville

statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl from Evansville. Danica Short was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, state police say. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl from Evansville.

Danica Short was last seen at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, Dec., 10, and police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Short was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 120 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat, black pants, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or dial 911.

