Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl last seen 10 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from South Bend who was last seen 10 days ago, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities are searching for Huda Roushdy, 15, of South Bend. Roushdy was last seen Sunday, October 4 around 8 p.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Roushdy is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Roushdy’s whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.