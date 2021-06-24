Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Dearborn County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said 16-year-old Shannon Oney was last seen on Wednesday, June 23 around 6:45 p.m.

Oney is described as a white female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, the teen was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Law enforcement believe she may be with 33-year-old Lamont Giles, who is described as a biracial male. Giles is 5’11” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Giles is believed to be driving a white Chevy Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Oney is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical help.

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-542-3200.