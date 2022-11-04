Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old man from Allen County

A Silver Alert was issued for Collin Quaintance, of Spencerville, on Nov. 4, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Friday for a 20-year-old man missing from Allen County.

Collin Quaintance was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Spencerville, which is 144 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in danger and may require medical aid.

Quaintance was described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and Adidas slide shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.