Silver Alert issued for missing 21-year-old Gary woman

GARY, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 21-year-old woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to police, Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen in Gary, Indiana on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Westerfield is described as a white woman who is 5’5″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Westerfield is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000.