Silver Alert issued for missing 28-year-old man

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old Georgetown, Indiana man.

According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Persons was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 9 p.m.

Persons is described as a white male who is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 145 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, Persons was wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and tennis shoes, according to police.

He is driving a green 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate 614RJY.

Persons is said to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996.