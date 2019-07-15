Silver Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old Elkhart girl

UPDATE: State police around 7:30 p.m. Monday canceled the Silver Alert for Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran.

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued in the disappearance of a 3-year-old Elkhart girl.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 3-year-old Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran. Police describe the girl as 3-feet-1 tall and 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a mole on the left side of her head.

The girl may be in the company of Edward Brena, according to state police, and was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the girl’s location is asked to call Goshen Police Department at 574-533-41651 or dial 911.

